The Johnny Lee Long Band makes a return to Virginia This Morning 

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Johnny Lee Long Band performed live in the Virginia This Morning studio! Check out their two fantastic musical selections. To hear more from this jazzy ensemble, visit their Facebook page.
Posted at 1:07 PM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 13:07:53-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Johnny Lee Long Band performed live in the Virginia This Morning studio! Check out their two fantastic musical selections. To hear more from this jazzy ensemble, visit their Facebook page.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.