The Johnny Lee Long Band is LIVE on Virginia This Morning 

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Johnny Lee Long Band is back in the Virginia This Morning studio! Today, they joined us with two selections for your listening pleasure. To hear more from this jazzy ensemble, visit their Facebook page.
Posted at 12:39 PM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 12:39:15-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Johnny Lee Long Band is back in the Virginia This Morning studio! Today, they joined us with two selections for your listening pleasure. To hear more from this jazzy ensemble, visit their Facebook page.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.