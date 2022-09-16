The Jared Stout Band presents, “One Shot”

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sit back and enjoy this original song! Today, The Jared Stout Band shared their song, “One Shot”. Check out their live performance, September 18th at the River City Sportsplex. For more information, visit their website.
Posted at 12:46 PM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 12:46:24-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Sit back and enjoy this original song! Today, The Jared Stout Band shared their song, “One Shot”. Check out their live performance, September 18th at the River City Sportsplex. For more information, visit their website.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.