The Jared Stout Band presents, “One Shot”

Today, the Jared Stout Band shared their song, "One Shot".
Posted at 12:46 PM, Sep 16, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Sit back and enjoy this original song! Today, The Jared Stout Band shared their song, “One Shot”. Check out their live performance, September 18th at the River City Sportsplex. For more information, visit their website.

