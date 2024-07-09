The incredible work of World Pediatrics 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Vafa Akhavan, CEO of World Pediatrics, joined us live to share more about the organization and their mission. For more information, give them a call at 804-282-8830 or visit the website, worldpediatrics.org.
Posted at 3:27 PM, Jul 09, 2024
