The Importance of Rediscovering Recipes with Chef Casey Corn

RICHMOND, Va. -- Andrias White Murdaugh talks with Chef and food anthropologist Casey Corn about her show “Recipe Lost and Found” which expands on the importance of discovering our family through long lost family recipes. Recipe Lost and Found streams every Friday in August on Discovery+, and you can find her and her recipes on the Magnolia app.
Posted at 12:25 PM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 12:25:45-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Andrias White Murdaugh talks with Chef and food anthropologist Casey Corn about her show “Recipe Lost and Found” which expands on the importance of discovering our family through long lost family recipes. Recipe Lost and Found streams every Friday in August on Discovery+, and you can find her and her recipes on the Magnolia app.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.