The Henrico County Sheriff’s Office is hiring Deputy I and Deputy II candidates

RICHMOND, Va. -- Deputy I positions are open to applicants ages 18 to 20 and start at $57,305. Deputy II positions are for candidates 21 and older and start at $60,055. The office is seeking people with integrity, strong communication skills and a commitment to helping others.

An information session will be held Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Libbie Mill Library, 2100 Libbie Lake East St., Henrico. Attendees can speak with the recruitment team and learn about the application process. 1