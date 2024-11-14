Watch Now
The Great RVA Live Bake Off

Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Elizabeth Redford, Founder & Executive Director of Tablespoons Bakery stopped by our live show to share more about the event. Our Caroline Coleburn and Christopher Brennan shared a delicious recipe in preparation for the event happening November 23rd at 12PM at the Tablespoons Bakery, 1707 Westover Hills Blvd. For more information, visit the website.

