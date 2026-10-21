The Good Feet Store's Free Foot Check event and spookiest deal yet!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Jonathan Cotten, franchise owner of The Good Feet Store, made a return visit to the Virginia This Morning studio to share some exciting events they have going on.

You can get a Free Foot Check on October 21 to 24. Meet with a trained arch support specialist, see your arches and pressure points and get personally fitted with arch supports.

Cotten also shared details about something they’re calling the “spookiest deal yet.”

Find The Good Feet Store in Stonehenge Village Shopping Center in Midlothian and near West Broad Village in Short Pump. Give them a call at 804-364-3338 or click here to visit their website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE GOOD FEET STORE*}