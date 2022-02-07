The Good Feet Store Customer Experience

RICHMOND, Va. -- Does pain keep you from enjoying an active lifestyle? Jonathan Cotten, Owner and Operator of The Good Feet Store, is here to encourage you to see if The Good Feet Store can help you get to that active lifestyle. The Good Feet Store has a system of supports that can be customized to fit your specific needs and pairs that with great customer service. You can make an appointment for a consultation at goodfeet.com/richmond , stop by the store located at 12276 West Broad Street in Richmond or call 804-364-FEET.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE GOOD FEET STORE*}

