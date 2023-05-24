The Fried Salmon BLT From Rashida Bakes Café

RICHMOND, Va. -- Take your BLT to the next level with this recipe. Rashida Ruff of Rashida Bakes Café stopped by to make her Fried Salmon BLT. Stop by Rashida’s Cafe located at 2810 N Parham Rd in Richmond.
Posted at 3:16 PM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 15:16:12-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Take your BLT to the next level with this recipe. Rashida Ruff of Rashida Bakes Café stopped by to make her Fried Salmon BLT. Stop by Rashida’s Cafe located at 2810 N Parham Rd in Richmond.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.