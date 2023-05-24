Watch Now
The Fried Salmon BLT From Rashida Bakes Café

Rashida Ruff of Rashida Bakes Café stopped by to make her Fried Salmon BLT.
Posted at 3:16 PM, May 24, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- Take your BLT to the next level with this recipe. Rashida Ruff of Rashida Bakes Café stopped by to make her Fried Salmon BLT. Stop by Rashida’s Cafe located at 2810 N Parham Rd in Richmond.

