Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

The Flying Squirrels Ballpark Warming party with Puritan Cleaners 

Sara Moncrieff and Ben Rothrock, Vice President &amp; General Manager of the Richmond Flying Squirrels joined us live in the weather garden for more information on the upcoming Ballpark Warming Party.
Posted at 12:12 PM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 12:12:11-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Coats For Kids is off to a great start, but there is still a great need! Donate coats to any Puritan Cleaners location now through the end of November. They are accepting coats of all sizes but especially need children's coats.

Sara Moncrieff and Ben Rothrock, Vice President & General Manager of the Richmond Flying Squirrels joined us live in the weather garden for more information on the upcoming Ballpark Warming Party.

Join Puritan Cleaners, Flying Squirrels and CBS 6 at The Diamond on Saturday, November 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring your friends and any unneeded coats you can donate this year!

Click here to learn more about Puritan Cleaners.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PURITAN CLEANERS*}

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!