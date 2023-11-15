The Flying Squirrels Ballpark Warming party with Puritan Cleaners 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Coats For Kids is off to a great start, but there is still a great need! Donate coats to any Puritan Cleaners location now through the end of November. They are accepting coats of all sizes but especially need children's coats.

Sara Moncrieff and Ben Rothrock, Vice President & General Manager of the Richmond Flying Squirrels joined us live in the weather garden for more information on the upcoming Ballpark Warming Party.

Join Puritan Cleaners, Flying Squirrels and CBS 6 at The Diamond on Saturday, November 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring your friends and any unneeded coats you can donate this year!

