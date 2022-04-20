The ‘Excellence in Virginia Government Awards’ honors The Moton Museum

RICHMOND, Va. -- The L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs will be honoring The Moton Museum at the 2022 Excellence in Virginia Government Awards on Tuesday, April 26th at noon. For ticket information, visit their website .

Be sure to tune in to the ‘Excellence in Virginia Government Awards’ Special Presentation on CBS 6 Wednesday. April 27th at 7:30PM. For more information, visit wilder.vcu.edu or connect on social media, @VCUWilderSchool.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE L. DOUGLAS WILDER SCHOOL OF GOVERNMENT AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS*}

