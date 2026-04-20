The Excellence in Virginia Government Awards honors Kathy Glazer and Virginia Early Childhood Foundation

RICHMOND, Va. -- The L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs celebrated the 18th Excellence in Virginia Government Awards, recognizing seven exemplary individuals for their extraordinary contributions to public service.

Founded in 2006, the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation (VECF) works to unite government leaders, corporations, and community organizations in tackling childcare challenges across the Commonwealth. By focusing on investing in very young children, VECF promotes school readiness and helps pave the way for long-term success in life — including higher rates of homeownership, employment, and tax contributions.

Kathy Glazer, president of VECF, is recognized for her leadership and dedication to advancing early childhood opportunities in Virginia.To learn more about VECF’s programs and impact, visit vecf.org .

For more information about the Excellence in Virginia Government Awards, visit wilder.vcu.edu .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VCU’S L. DOUGLAS WILDER SCHOOL OF GOVERNMENT AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS*}

