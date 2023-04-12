Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

The ‘Excellence in Virginia Government Awards’ honors Charles S. Robb

Today, we shared more about Charles S. Robb, the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Posted at 12:05 PM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 12:05:42-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs Excellence in Virginia Government Awards honors leaders in our community. Today, we shared more about Charles S. Robb, the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Be sure to tune in to the ‘Excellence in Virginia Government Awards’ Special Presentation on CBS 6 Thurs. April 13th at 7:30PM. For more information, visit wilder.vcu.edu or connect on social media, @VCUWilderSchool.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE L. DOUGLAS WILDER SCHOOL OF GOVERNMENT AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS*}

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!