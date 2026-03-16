The Doorways Presents the 2026 Savor Fundraiser Featuring Chef Aaron Bellizzi

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Doorways, a nonprofit providing lodging and support for families of patients receiving life-saving medical care, is hosting its largest annual fundraiser, Savor, now celebrating its 17th year.

This gourmet evening will take place Saturday, March 28, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. at Hilo Air Hangar, 5721 Gulfstream Road, Richmond International Airport. Guests will enjoy action stations, a silent auction, a seated three-course dinner with wine pairings, and a dessert extravaganza.

This year’s culinary lineup features top chefs from across Virginia and the U.S., including Chef Aaron Bellizzi of The Clifton in Charlottesville. Renowned for his elegant, seasonal menus, Chef Aaron Bellizzi will bring his artistry to Savor, offering attendees a unique opportunity to interact with him and other celebrated chefs.

Leading the organization is Stacy Brinkley, President and CEO of The Doorways. Brinkley has overseen the nonprofit’s mission to serve patients and caregivers with not just lodging, but a compassionate, community-focused environment. Under her leadership, The Doorways’ 117 guest rooms and volunteer programs provide essential comfort for families navigating extended medical stays.

Since its founding in 1984 as the Hospitality House, The Doorways has fostered connections among guests, volunteers, and staff—hosting meals, game nights, and music events that help lift spirits during challenging times.

The Savor fundraiser is vital to sustaining this mission, supporting lodging, meals, and programs that care for both patients and caregivers.