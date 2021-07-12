RICHMOND, Va. -- Let’s take a trip to the dirty south! Jessica Noll visited the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts to speak with Karen Getty, Coordinator of Tour Services, about their new exhibition and the educational programs they're offering related to it.

Visit VMFA now through September 6th to see their new exhibition, “The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse.”

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is located at 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. in Richmond. For more information, give them a call at 804-340-1400 or visit their website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VIRGINIA MUSEUM OF FINE ARTS*}