The Culture is Couture Nov. 6-8

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Culture Is Couture is a three-day cultural fashion and beauty experience happening November 6-8 in Richmond.

The weekend celebrates the global influence of Black culture on fashion, beauty and the arts. The event combines style, art, performances and meaningful conversations — with opportunities for the community to shop, connect and be inspired.

Founder and visionary Erica Shambley joined us alongside Ron Stokes of The Art Seen to chat more about what to expect.

The event is organized by Mostly Sugar Media in partnership with RVA Fashion Week, BLK RVA, Richmond Economic Development, 24 Creative Productions, The Art Seen and others.

Click here for more details.