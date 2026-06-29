The Connect Method – Transform Networking into Genuine Relationships

RICHMOND, Va. -- Networking doesn’t have to mean shallow conversations and quick exchanges of business cards. Michelle Etheridge, author of The Connect Method, shared her innovative approach to building meaningful, lasting business relationships.

The Connect Method helps professionals move beyond “What do you do?” by introducing purpose-driven strategies—including the Connect filter, Connect mapping, and Connect mirroring—to foster alignment, identify opportunities, and make others feel truly seen, heard, and understood.