The Book Nook: Richmond’s mobile bookstore bringing stories to the community

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond has a new way to shop for stories — The Book Nook, a mobile bookstore carrying a thoughtfully curated mix of fiction, select nonfiction, banned books, and book‑themed gifts, The Book Nook brings the joy of browsing for your next great read directly to the places where people already gather.

Though only three months old, The Book Nook is already finding regulars who return event after event. You can follow the mobile shop’s journey and see upcoming stops — including Bryant Park on Saturday, May 16th and Triple Crossing Fulton on Sunday, May 17th — on their website and social media.