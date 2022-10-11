Watch Now
The 8th Annual Virginia Czech and Solvak Folklife Festival 

Friend of the show, Martha Burton, Tourism Director of Petersburg Area Regional Tourism stopped by to share more.
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Prince George County Regional Heritage Center is excited for their upcoming Virginia Czech and Solvak Folklife Festival. Friend of the show, Martha Burton, Tourism Director of Petersburg Area Regional Tourism stopped by to share more.

Join in the celebration at The Prince George County Regional Heritage Center is located at 6406 Courthouse Road in Prince George. The celebration is happening October 15th from 11:00 am - 4:00 pm. For more information,give them a call at 804-862-1666 or visit the website, www.bestpartva.org.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PETERSBURG AREA REGIONAL TOURISM*}

