RICHMOND, Va. -- The 7th Annual Tour de Midnight is coming up! Dr. Stacy Epps, President of the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia joins us via ZOOM to share more about this years event! Take part in this year’s festivities Sat., October 15th at Midnight Brewery in Rockville. For more information, visit the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia website.
Posted at 4:00 PM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 16:00:17-04
