The 6th Annual Art for the Journey Exhibition and Celebration

RICHMOND, Va. -- Art for the Journey is a local non-profit with a mission to transform lives through art and community. Cindy Paullin, Executive Director of Art For The Journey stopped by live to share more information about their 6th Annual Art for the Journey Exhibition and Celebration happening Thursday, September 23rd at 5:30 p.m. in the West End of Richmond. For more information, visit their website.
Posted at 12:59 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 12:59:14-04
