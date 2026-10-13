The 56th Annual Richmond Oktoberfest is Oct. 16-17

RICHMOND, Va. -- The most authentic Oktoberfest in Virginia is making its return this weekend!

The 56th Annual Richmond Oktoberfest is the place to be for food, drinks, dancing, vendors and more.

President Brad Ewald stopped by our studio to share more about what to expect this year.

It will take place in the Old Dominion Building at the Richmond Raceway Complex (600 E. Laburnum Avenue).

Enjoy the fun on Friday, October 16th from 6 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, October 17th from 3 to 10 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for ages 16 and up (15 and under are free).

Click here for more information or call 804-342-0310. You can also follow Richmond Oktoberfest on Facebook.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RICHMOND OKTOBERFEST*}