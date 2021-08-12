The 52nd Annual Oktoberfest returns!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Oktoberfest is an international celebration but we do it best in RVA. Brad Ewald, Vice President of Richmond Oktoberfest was excited to share what’s happening this year. Take part in the festivities with delicious German food, tasty beer, great entertainment and more Friday, October 1st and Saturday October 2nd at the Old Dominion Building at the Richmond Raceway Complex. For tickets and more information about the event visit their website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RICHMOND OKTOBERFEST*}

