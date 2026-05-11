The 3rd Annual Mikey Awards: Honoring Richmond’s Change‑Makers

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond’s culture, commerce, and community take center stage at the 3rd Annual Mikey Awards, happening Thursday, May 28th from 4–7 PM at the Crossroads Art Center in Henrico. The event recognizes individuals and businesses making a significant impact across the region — and introduces new voices through an exciting pitch competition for emerging leaders and change‑makers.

The Mikey Awards not only celebrate those who’ve shaped Richmond’s landscape but also foster collaboration among businesses, supporters, and community leaders.

