The 2nd Annual Dancing with the Local Stars with VDSA

RICHMOND, Va. -- Alison Markow, Director of Development and Events joined us along with Kim Moncrief, Founder and Owner of Miracles in Motion and Logan Moncrief joined us to share more about this year’s fundraiser. Dancing with the Local Stars is happening June 13th at the Altria Theater. For more information and tickets, visit their website.
Posted at 2:51 PM, Jun 04, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- Alison Markow, Director of Development and Events joined us along with Kim Moncrief, Founder and Owner of Miracles in Motion and Logan Moncrief joined us to share more about this year’s fundraiser. Dancing with the Local Stars is happening June 13th at the Altria Theater. For more information and tickets, visit their website.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.