Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

The 25th annual James River Cleanup 

Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. -- The James River Advisory Council is excited about their 25th annual James RIver Regional Cleanup. We sat down with Lorne Field, Environmental Outreach Coordinator who shared more about the event. Be sure to visit their website to register for the cleanup happening September 14th from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. with various cleanup sites all over the area.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!