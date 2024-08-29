The 25th annual James River Cleanup 

RICHMOND, Va. -- The James River Advisory Council is excited about their 25th annual James RIver Regional Cleanup. We sat down with Lorne Field, Environmental Outreach Coordinator who shared more about the event. Be sure to visit their website to register for the cleanup happening September 14th from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. with various cleanup sites all over the area.
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.