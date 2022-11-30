The 20th Annual Deck The Halls for Hanover Safe Place 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Deck the Halls is back for another year! Here to share more about this year’s event benefiting Hanover Safe Place is Carolyn Peart. Join in the fun at Pine Grove Farm in Ashland for the event on Sunday, December 4th. Check out their website for more information.
Posted at 1:43 PM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 13:43:58-05
