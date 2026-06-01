The 2026 Summer Games Presented by Special Olympics Virginia – June 5th-6th

RICHMOND, Va. -- Get ready for an unforgettable weekend of inspiration and competition! The 2026 Special Olympics Virginia Summer Games will be held June 5th-6th, bringing together athletes from across the state to celebrate courage, determination, and community spirit.

Don’t miss the excitement—visit specialolympicsva.org for schedules, volunteer info, and event details. Celebrate ability, joy, and unity at the 2026 Summer Games.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY DAVIS & GREEN AND SPECIAL OLYMPICS VIRGINIA*}

