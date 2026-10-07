The 2026 Golden Hammer Awards on October 29

RICHMOND, Va. -- Historic Richmond is dedicated to preserving and protecting the foundation of what makes Richmond unique, beautiful and unlike any other city on the planet.

The nonprofit works to encourage preservation, rehabilitation and revitalization in the city.

Executive director Cyane Crump stopped by the Virginia This Morning studio to chat with us about The 2026 Golden Hammer Awards.

The event is Thursday, October 29 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Hardywood in Richmond, located at 2410 Ownby Lane. Tickets are $40 per person.

Click here to visit the website for Historic Richmond.

You can learn more in the latest issue of R•Home magazine. Click here to visit their website.

{***THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R•HOME MAGAZINE***}