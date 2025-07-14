Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The 2025 Red Shoe Rendezvous Gala

RICHMOND, Va. -- Emily Toalson, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Richmond joined us with details on their upcoming Red Shoe Rendezvous Gala happening Saturday, September 13th from 6-11 PM at Main Street Station in Richmond. For more information, visit their website.

