The 2025 Red Shoe Rendezvous Gala

RICHMOND, Va. -- Emily Toalson, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Richmond joined us with details on their upcoming Red Shoe Rendezvous Gala happening Saturday, September 13th from 6-11 PM at Main Street Station in Richmond. For more information, visit their website.
