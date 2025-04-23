The 2025 Mad Hatter Art & Design Auction 

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 2025 Mad Hatter Garden Party benefiting the Branch Museum of Architecture and Design is happening Friday, May 2nd at 6pm. For more information, visit their website.
RICHMOND, Va. -- The 2025 Mad Hatter Garden Party benefiting the Branch Museum of Architecture and Design is happening Friday, May 2nd at 6pm. For more information, visit their website.
