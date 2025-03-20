Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

The 2025 James River Film Festival 

Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Michael Jones and Jameson Price joined us live to share all the details for the upcoming James River Film Festival happening now through the 23rd. For more information, visit their website linked here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!