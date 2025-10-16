Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The 2025 Halloween Hustle 5K & Kids Run
RICHMOND, Va. -- Join in the fun happening Sunday, October 19th at 1 PM for registration. The Kid’s Run is at 2PM and the 5K begins at 2:30PM at Deep Run Park. For more information, visit their website.

