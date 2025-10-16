The 2025 Halloween Hustle 5K & Kids Run

RICHMOND, Va. -- Join in the fun happening Sunday, October 19th at 1 PM for registration. The Kid’s Run is at 2PM and the 5K begins at 2:30PM at Deep Run Park. For more information, visit their website.
Posted
RICHMOND, Va. -- Join in the fun happening Sunday, October 19th at 1 PM for registration. The Kid’s Run is at 2PM and the 5K begins at 2:30PM at Deep Run Park. For more information, visit their website.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.