The 2025 Great Richmond Trivia Bee

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Great Richmond Trivia Bee is a fast-paced, team-based competition for people who love words, vocabulary, pop culture, history, and literature. The team from The Read Center stopped by to share more about the event happening Wednesday, April 23rd at 5:30 pm at the Dewey Gottwald Center. For more information, visit the website.
