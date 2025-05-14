The 2025 Fan District Art Stroll 

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Fan Arts Stroll brings art enthusiasts from all over the area together to experience an evening of art, music, and fun! Today, Sally Holzgrefe, founder and chair of the event, stopped by to share more.

Join in the fun May 15th and 16th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. between 2000-2500 Hanover Ave. and 2200-2500 Grove Ave. in Richmond. For more information, visit their website.

Find R Home Magazine on newsstands now. For more information, visit their website, Instagram, orFacebook.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE*}

