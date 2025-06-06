Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

The 2025 Carter Con Construction Expo

The 2025 Carter Con Construction Expo
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Carter Con is happening June 11th and 12th at Meadow Event Park in Doswell. For more information, give them a call at 800-768-5300 or visit the website, CarterCon.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!