The 2024 “Walk Like MADD” 5K 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Drunk driving continues to impact so many in our community. Ashley Francis and Lisa Black from the Mothers Against Drunk Driving joined us along with Jeanine Kody of Richmond Ford to share more about the upcoming “Walk like MADD” 5K happening Saturday, August 28th at Dorey Park in Eastern Henrico. For more information, visit the MADD and “Walk like MADD”websites.

