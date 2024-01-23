RICHMOND, Va. -- Krissi Vandenberg, The Executive Director of Vegan Action and Vegan Awareness Foundation stopped by to share more about the upcoming Vegan restaurant challenge. The challenge begins tomorrow, January 23rs and continues through the 28th. For more information, visit their website.
The 2024 Vegan Action presents the 7th annual Vegan Restaurant Challenge
Posted at 11:27 PM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 23:27:41-05
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.