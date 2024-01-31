Watch Now
The 2024 Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k Training Team

Posted at 11:00 PM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 23:00:37-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- There is still time to get in shape for the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k and the 10k Training Team can help you make it happen!

Nan Callahan, PR, and communications manager with Sports Backers, Jennifer Perrin 10k Training Team Head Coach stopped by to share all the details for the training beginning on February 10th and upcoming race happening on April 20th.

For more information and to register, visit sportsbackers.com or connect on Facebook.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SPORTS BACKERS*}

