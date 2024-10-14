The 2024 Tour De Midnight 

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Annual Tour de Midnight is coming up! Dr. Stacy Epps, President of the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia joins us to share more about this year's event! Take part in this year’s festivities Sat., October 19th at Midnight Brewery in Rockville. For more information, visit the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia website.
Posted
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Annual Tour de Midnight is coming up! Dr. Stacy Epps, President of the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia joins us to share more about this year's event! Take part in this year’s festivities Sat., October 19th at Midnight Brewery in Rockville. For more information, visit the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia website.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.