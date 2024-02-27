The 2024 Richmond Home + Garden Show

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you're looking for inspiration, the Richmond Home + Garden Show presented by Woodfin: Your Home Team is the place to be! The much-anticipated event will take place at the Richmond Raceway Complex on March 1st-3rd.

Bruce Evans, this year’s show manager stopped by our show to share more about this year’s event.

At the show, there will be more than 200 home improvement, landscape design, and gardening experts under one roof. Discover the latest in home design, remodeling, renovation, and improvement, meet local garden and landscape specialists and designers, and shop, compare, and save with their trusted exhibitors!

Visit the show at the Richmond Raceway Complex:

Friday, March 1st, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 2nd, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 3rd, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

