The 2024 "Keepin’ It-In-Da Pocket" Jam Session 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Kenya Sarai Grooms and her mom, Clovia “Miss Community” Lawrence stopped by to share all the details on the upcoming “Keepin’ It In Da Pocket” Jam session happening November 23rd at 12PM at the Robinson Theater. For more information, visit their Eventbrite page.
Posted
RICHMOND, Va. -- Kenya Sarai Grooms and her mom, Clovia “Miss Community” Lawrence stopped by to share all the details on the upcoming “Keepin’ It In Da Pocket” Jam session happening November 23rd at 12PM at the Robinson Theater. For more information, visit their Eventbrite page.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.