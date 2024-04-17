The 2024 Great Richmond Trivia Bee

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Great Richmond Trivia Bee is a fast-paced, team-based competition for people who love words, vocabulary, pop culture, history, and literature. Kady Salmon and Matthew Graves of the The Read Center stopped by to share more about the event happening this Friday, April 19th at 5:30 pm at the Dewey Gottwald Center. For more information, visit the website.
Posted at 2:59 PM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 14:59:11-04
