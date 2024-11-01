Watch Now
The 2024 Craftsman Christmas Classic 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sheila Putnam stopped by with all the details on this year’s event happening November 1st-3rd at the Richmond Raceway Complex. For more information, give them a call at 336-282-5550 or visit the website linked here.

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

