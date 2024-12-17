RICHMOND, Va. -- The 2024 Capital City Kwanzaa Festival is right around the corner! Janine Bell of the Elegba Folklore Society spoke with us about what you can expect from this year’s celebration.

It’s happening Saturday, December 28th from 1 to 7 p.m. at Greater Richmond Convention Center in Exhibit Hall B.

Tickets are $6 for advanced general admission or $7 at the door. They are $5 for students (12-18) and seniors (65+) in advance or $6 at the door. The event is free for children under 12.

Click here for more information.

