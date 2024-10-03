The 2024 Armenian Food Festival

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chuck Ashjian with the Armenian Food Festival stopped by to share more about the upcoming event happening October 4th and 5th at St. James Armenian Church from 11:30 am until 9 pm. For more information, visit their website.
