Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

The 2024 Amplifying Youth Voices March

Posted at 3:36 PM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 15:36:05-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Community Activist Elijah Lee made a return to our live show to share more about his upcoming Amplifying Youth Voices March happening April 13th from 1 until 2 pm at Monroe Park in Richmond. For more information, visit his website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!