The 2023 Virginia Thanksgiving Festival 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Get ready for the annual Virginia Thanksgiving Festival! On Sunday, Nov. 5 th, thousands of people are expected to take a step back in history to commemorate America’s First Thanksgiving with a historic celebration reminiscent of Colonial Virginia. Graham Woodlief stopped by with all the details!

Though this is the 60th festival, the annual tradition actually dates back to December 4, 1619 when Captain John Woodlief and his crew of 35 men landed on the shores of the James River at what was to become Berkeley Plantation.

The Virginia Thanksgiving Festival at Berkeley Plantation will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $30 for buses, $20 for cars and $5 for bikes. It’s located at 12602 Harrison Landing Road in Charles City. Our own Bill Bevins will serve as emcee.

