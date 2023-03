RICHMOND, Va. -- Morghan Keogh, Director of Events for Sports Backers, stopped by along with James Menees, Corporate Affairs Manager with Kroger to share more about the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k and the events leading up to it. Join in the fun April 22 at 8am. For more information, give them a call at 804-285-9495 or visit the website .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SPORTS BACKERS*}